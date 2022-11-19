THEMUSEUM hosts holiday book fair and market

Local authors and artisans were showcasing their work at a new event from THEMUSEUM.

The Kitchener museum hosted its first Holiday book Fair and Market Saturday with over 30 vendors, bookmakers, and publishers.

"It's a fun experience not just for people coming to meet the authors, but for authors themselves," said event coordinator Michelle McLachlin. "We love meeting people and telling them what it's like writing the books. The biggest thing we love to do is talk about the work that we're doing."

Everyone featured at the market all live within an hour's drive from Waterloo region.

The organizers hope the market will become an annual event.