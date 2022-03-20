'Their own perception of personal safety': Health experts say respect is key with mask mandate ending

Residents in Waterloo Region and all across Ontario are getting ready for mask mandates to lift in most settings on Monday.

Nick Anapolsky, the owner of Polsky’s Strength & Conditioning in Kitchener, says it will be nice to see the faces of his customers when they arrive.

“It's definitely something that we encourage members who may have been in close contact or something too," he said. "We encourage them to continue to wear their mask if comfortable, but for the most part, as people come in, it'd be nice to see friendly faces again."

Ontario is lifting the mask mandate in most settings on Monday, including in schools. Post-secondary institutions like the University of Guelph, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Waterloo and Conestoga College will continue to require masks until at least the end of the winter term.

Masking requirements will also stay in place until at least April 27 for public transit, health-care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care settings, shelters and jails.

Anapolsky thinks with the change happening in most settings, there will be some who feel more comfortable with it than others.

“I’m sure there's going to be some defence to having the masks off. and you can see why, but I think the majority of the public is kind of on the side of, they feel we're ready for this movement. So I think it'll be a positive,” he said.

Masking will no longer be required in restaurants as of Monday.

Ben Ingram, the assistant general manager of Beertown in Waterloo, said increasing capacity was the biggest challenge.

He feels with the many changes over the last two years, staff are used to adapting.

“If you still feel comfortable wearing a mask, obviously more than welcome," said Ingram. "Other than that we’re just following the public health kind of point of view on that."

Many people in Waterloo told CTV News they look forward to the change.

“I couldn’t be more happier," saidClayton Frakenfield. "It's been about two and a half years of wearing them and having them off on most other stuff would be great."

“I do think taking them away completely would not be smart like hospitals and things like that," said Niamh Malone. "For schools and things like that, there's not many students anyways at this point with online options and things so yeah, I think it's a really good idea."

Zahid Butt, an assistant professor in the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo, says wearing a mask has now become a habit for many, and it may take some time before they stop doing so.

“Maybe it's because they feel safer wearing the mask, or whether they have friends or relatives that are at high risk,” he said.

Butt adds that, no matter a person's reason for wearing or not wearing a mask, it’s important people respect each others decisions.

“You can't say that there won't be any conflict," he said. "But I think what we need to understand is that people have their own perception of personal safety."

Community leaders are hoping residents will continue to be respectful of others.

“Let’s be patient and kind as we move forward, and adjust to our individual comfort levels and health circumstances,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic on Friday.

“Remember to be gentle and kind. Share a kind word or gesture. Respect each others individual right to choose,” said Woolwich Township Mayor Sandy Shantz.

Butt says it’s important people continue to get vaccinated in order to help protect them against severe illness.