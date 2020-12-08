KITCHENER -- Regional police are reminding residents to lock their cars and take valuables inside following an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles.

According to a news release, since the start of 2020 Waterloo regional police have received 3,339 reports of thefts from vehicles, a 6.8 per cent increase over the same time period last year.

They say in many cases, owners leave their vehicles unlocked, or leave their valuables in plain sight.

During one instance, police say a victim had their ownership and insurance taken from their car, later learning the thieves used their name to obtain credit cards and make purchases.

They are suggesting motorists to keep a copy their ownership and insurance in their wallet instead of in the vehicle, and if there is more than one person operating the motor vehicle, they are encouraged to make an extra copy.

On Monday, police released a video of a person they are looking to speak with in connection to a string of thefts from cars in Woolwich.

Officials are asking residents to contact them immediately should they notice suspicious people in their neighbourhood.