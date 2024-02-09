The Ultimate Beer Braised Brisket Sandwich

Beef sandwiches are popular at all stadiums during football season. A favourite topping for me is smoked cheese and peperoncini, which are pickled peppers. Typically served on a pretzel roll, any crusty on the outside and soft on the inside roll will work well for this this hearty sandwich.

(Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

Ingredients

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 bottle of beer (330 mL), such as porter or dark ale

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp (45 mL) each ketchup and prepared horseradish

2 tbsp (30 mL) molasses

1 tbsp (15 mL) Dijon mustard

1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground black pepper

1 boneless beef brisket piece (about 3 lb/1.5 kg)

2 tbsp (30 mL) cornstarch

2 tbsp (30 mL) water

12 peperoncini peppers, sliced

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded smoked mozzarella

6 large buns, halved lengthwise

Directions

Scatter onions on bottom of roasting pan. Pour beer over top and sprinkle with garlic. Place beef on top. In small bowl, stir together ketchup, horseradish, mustard, molasses, Worcestershire sauce and pepper; spread over brisket. Cover with lid and braise in 325 F (160 C) oven for about 3 hours or until very tender. Remove brisket to cutting board and slice. Whisk cornstarch into water. Place roasting pan over medium high heat and bring to a simmer. Stir in cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Return sliced beef to pan and toss with sauce. Serve on buns with cheese and peppers.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

CTV's Will Aiello and cookbook author Emily Richards prepare some beer braised brisket Super Bowl sandwiches. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

Tip: For a toasted sandwich, fill with sliced meat, sprinkle with cheese and place on small baking sheet about 6 inches (15 cm) under broiler for about 1 minute or until cheese is melted and bread is golden.

Brisket substitutes: You can use flank steaks, boneless blade roasts or an outside round roast if brisket is unavailable.