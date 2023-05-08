The stars of BlackBerry talk about the making of the movie
Our CTV’s Krista Sharpe sat down with the actors from the new "BlackBerry" movie, Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel.
What’s your favourite part of the movie for each of you?
Howerton:
I love that the film plays like a thriller. It’s like a two hour thrill but with lots of comedy interspersed throughout. It’s a dramatic reenactment of the real life events surrounding, what I think was, a device that a lot of people were were obsessed with, but don’t know a lot about. I just think the film strikes a really, really interesting tone that is difficult to strike, and again it has the dramatic drive of an action movie, but the comedic sensibilities of something much funnier than most action movies -- other than maybe "Lethal Weapon"? I don’t know. It lives in a lot of different spaces and it’s just a blast. A really interesting story, but it’s a lot of fun to watch. And the two hours just flies by so quickly.
Baruchel:
Yeah, he is right. It’s an absolute ride. Really great music. An awesome story. Super compelling. And really funny. And super stressful. And just like all the stuff you want out of the movie. And so those are pretty much the only boxes that need to be checked. This isn’t a prerequisite, but it really helps for me, it is also an authentically Canadian story that doesn’t hide where it is. I don’t know the last movie that took place in K-W. I literally can’t think of another one. It's awesome, right? And I just think it’s good. Number one, all that matters is how good it is. The fact that it is as authentically hoser as the phone itself was is really, really special.
How much time did you get to spend in K-W?
Baruchel:
We shot a bunch there. Most of the movie with shot in Hamilton in earnest. We had one day in Toronto, two days in London. And then we shot a bunch of exteriors and K-W. The buildings were cheaper, I guess, than elsewhere. But we did get to drive around. We drove around K-W a whole bunch.
I know that you didn’t get to spend a lot of time here, but was there anything that l stuck out to you? Any places that you got to eat that were kind of cool?
Baruchel:
What stuck out to me was from childhood. Is it St. Jacobs? The market. Yes. My dad took me to the Mennonite market when I was a kid, and I bought sneakers with Robert Redford, and Dan Aykroyd and River Phoenoxon VHS from that flea market. And I still have it. I have very fond memories of that flea market when I was as a kid. But we were pretty bloody in and out because when we were shooting in Waterloo, it was the night before the Ontario provincial election, and I had to get back home to vote the next morning. So I didn’t even get to sleep there. Everyone else got to sleep there. So I just drove back to Toronto.
Literally, the least I could do. I’m never going to go to war for this country, so the least I could do is the bare minimum of voting when I get the chance to.
How do you think, Jay, as a Canadian, how does this makes Canada look? I haven’t seen the movie yet, but how do you think it portrays us?
Baruchel:
I think authenticity, sort of warts and all. Which is a self-defeating, self-obsessed, painfully uncomfortable, prone to innovation. I think, you know, in every field, I just think we are good at, but hate being good at anything, because if you’re good at something that means you are one of the big guys. And we have always had Britain and the states to be a sort of counterpoint to of like "well that’s the way they do it, but you know, blah blah blah," but we are forever in this push and pull of having big ideas and then hating ourselves and feeling guilty for having big ideas. You’ll see it in music, you’ll see it in movies, you’ll see it in literature. This will be a very familiar thing. Even if a Canadian watches it and has never lived or worked in tech, they will have a version of this story close to them.
Did you guys get to meet Balsillie and Lazaridis? How did you get into their heads?
Howerton:
We do not meet them prior to shooting the film. But we did get the chance to meet Jim at the Toronto premier of the film, which was really cool. But no. We weren’t trying to necessarily emulate the characters. Just because… the way they move, the way they talk, their speech patterns, their movement patterns, weren’t really like super well-known to most people. So it felt like, if anything, a detraction from our dramatic representation of who they really were.
Baruchel:
I think that we would have been concerned with… maybe we would have got to really like them. And then you’d be like that much more worried, and we would be that much less free to just make the movie that we all got together to make.
I heard that Balsillie has seen it. Have you heard any response from real people in this story?
Baruchel:
He's seen it twice. Yeah. I think the first time he was by himself in a theater that Elevation [Pictures] had booked out for him. That’s got to be an absolute mind-[..]. To be a guy who has never been a part of movies, to then watch a movie about you. I don’t know how I’d watch that movie if that were me. I wouldn’t be able to watch the movie. All I’d be able to be like is like: "I didn’t do that. I never said that." I don’t know that I’d be able to. However, he came to the Toronto premier and saw it a second time with an audience full of people. And I like to think that he’d be able to see the movie as the movie that second time. Maybe. But to his credit he has been an incredibly good sport about this. I would not be a good sport about this at all. And he’s just been like "Oh you know, it’s just a satire. It’s just a movie. They’re doing their thing." He hasn’t given any of us [..] about any of it.
Howerton:
He’s been great. He was great. His attitude about it has been great. You know, of course he’s taken an issue to a couple of things here and there in terms of the veracity of the film, but that’s to be expected. But he has had a great attitude about it. I’m sure he’s gotta be pleased that, at the very least, the movie itself is getting a lot of praise and positive feedback.
How much did you guys know about the story before you got into the garage?
Howerton:
I didn’t know anything about it.
Baruchel:
I knew just what I think the average Canadian who doesn’t follow business news knew. Which is, Balsillie was a bit of a cult hero for us because he was the guy that was going to bring a seventh team to Canada. And so I remember that year where he was on the news every single day, on TSN at least. About like, there is this crazy, sort of, American-style capitalist, but our guys who is going to bring a hockey team back home. So he was a guy that I was rooting for. And I knew that Rim and BlackBerry were Canadian. But I didn’t know any of it. I knew that iPhone killed it. But that’s all I knew. I didn’t know any of the crazy stuff behind the scenes. Which I’m not going to spoil for you because you haven’t seen yet. But yeah. It’s a [..] crazy story. And I don’t think the average person knows it.
Just looking at the Steve Jobs movies that sort of put him in a serious light, why did you go for the comedy-drama aspect of this?
Baruchel:
Because I think that it is inherently, I think everything is probably both sometimes. I’m sure that there’s a version of the Steve Jobs story that’s more fun to watch probably. And I just think that maybe that’s part of the Ontario lens on it, never letting ourselves get too big for our breeches, because it’s inherently ridiculous. All of this is ridiculous.
Howerton:
Life at its extremes is often funny. It’s just inherently funny. When people go to any extreme, it is just, you have to find humour in it as a release valve. When people do outrageous things, it is entertaining to watch. It is dramatic, but it is often very funny.
Baruchel:
K-W! I left my heart there. I’ll come back to get it very soon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
RBC projects unemployment rate to reach 6.6% by 2024, insolvencies to jump 30% over 3 years
As a possible recession continues to loom amidst soaring costs of living and increased interest rates, RBC economists say unemployment could climb to 6.6 per cent by early 2024 while consumer insolvencies are projected to increase almost 30 per cent in the next three years.
Travel chaos could be imminent as WestJet pilots picket ahead of a possible strike
More than 300 WestJet pilots stood outside Terminal 3 at Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, with similar pickets happening in Calgary and Vancouver ahead of a possible strike next week.
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick for Connor Bedard
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Canada’s electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo has found that the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Pinterest sees 1,403% increase in child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
London
-
Inside lobbying efforts to fund London’s new homelessness strategy
Almost three months after it was announced, London’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness is coming into focus
-
MPP’s join fight to help tenants facing eviction on Webster St in London, Ont.
The fight against 'renoviction' in a north east London, Ont. apartment complex has reached Queen’s Park
-
Police continue to investigate alleged missing woman
Police continue to investigate, but believe there is no concern for public safety after looking for alleged missing woman
Windsor
-
Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame back with largest induction class yet
This year, more notable names will be inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame (WECSHOF) than ever before — in part because of disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
-
'It's thrilling!' British royalty in Windsor and Chatham this weekend for Essex and Kent Scottish recognition
One weekend after King Charles’ coronation, a member of the British Royal Family will be in Windsor and Chatham, Ont. for special ceremonial events involving the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment.
-
Windsor ranks low on list of happiest cities in Canada
Windsor was ranked 98th in the list of Happiest Cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Barrie
-
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
-
Casino Rama gaming floor to re-open Tuesday
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has confirmed Casino Rama Resorts' gaming floor will re-open on Tuesday.
-
Swastikas found painted on trees in Barrie investigated as hate crime
Authorities are investigating a hate crime in Barrie after residents found swastikas spray-painted on trees throughout Lackie's Bush in the city's south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Talking trash: In Carleton Place, Ont., bag tags have been the norm for decades
The city of Ottawa’s garbage idea to tag bags in a pay-as-you-throw system tosses out the question of whether or not it’s a cash grab, but in nearby Carleton Place, the idea has been the norm for the better part of 30 years.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
-
Love eating alone? A solo dining restaurant just opened in Toronto
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
Montreal
-
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
-
Montreal police investigating report of possible child abduction in Outremont
A police operation was underway Monday evening in Montreal's Outremont borough after officers were called about a possible child abduction.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Two escaped inmates have 'history of violence', RCMP requesting help
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Polo Park Mall machete attack started over pair of shoes, police say
A visit to Polo Park Mall ended with two 14-year-old boys being rushed to hospital after they were attacked with a machete over a pair of shoes.
-
Councillors want to explore cost of possibly opening Portage and Main
The topic of Portage and Main popped up once again at city hall Monday as two councillors tabled a motion to see what it would mean if pedestrians and cyclists were able to cross at street level.
Calgary
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Alberta to receive $53 million from feds for anti-gun and gang work
The federal Liberal government is stepping up efforts to crack down on gun and gang violence, earmarking millions of dollars for Alberta alone.
-
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick for Connor Bedard
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
-
'It’s going to be OK': Slave Lake fire survivors consoling, hosting hundreds of wildfire evacuees
It's been almost 12 years since Slave Lake residents were forced to flee their community, just minutes before a wildfire destroyed more than 400 homes, businesses and the town's office. This week, people who survived that 2011 disaster and returned to rebuild are putting what they learned to good use, hosting hundreds of people who had to leave their communities.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Guilty plea entered in manslaughter of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni
One person has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of B.C teen Carson Crimeni, whose heartbreaking final moments were captured on video and shared on social media.
-
B.C. premier rejects 'outrageous' suggestion foreign interference won Vancouver election for Ken Sim
Premier David Eby defended the legitimacy of Ken Sim's election victory in response to a Sunday New York Times article titled 'Did China Help Vancouver’s Mayor Win Election?'
-
'Dire and near catastrophic': Doctor urges patients to avoid Langley Memorial Hospital
The Lower Mainland’s medical community is stunned after receiving an urgent memo from a highly-respected doctor about Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department – saying it is near collapse and patients should be discouraged from going there.