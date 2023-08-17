'The sky could be the limit': Guelph powerlifter continues to break records

A Guelph man is trying to become one of the best powerlifters in the world.

Kafui Hotsonyame, 29, recently won the North American Powerlifting Federation championships for his weight class 83 kg. He won gold in the deadlift, bench press and squat categories, while also setting a new total score record.

“He’s got horsepower, he’s got an engine in him and he’s got a work ethic. You see something like that, you know the sky is the limit, but proof is in the pudding. Over the past few years he’s been putting in,” Ryan Lapadat, Hotsonyame’s first powerlifting coach said.

Hotsonyame started competing in powerlifting in 2018, after some other lifters noticed him while he was trying to bulk up for soccer. They quickly noticed Hotsonyame had what it takes to succeed in powerlifting and tried to make him switch sports.

“So a lot of these guys would see me lifting in the gym pulling around 600, while playing soccer, and they just kind of told me the potential I have in the sport and eventually were able to convince me,” Hotsonyame said.

He quickly fell in love with the sport and started entering competitions.

“March of 2018, that was my first competition. It went well. I won it and won best lift overall, and hit a qualifying total for the next nationals, so that was kind of like ‘I need to commit to the sport,’” Hotsonyame said.

Hotsonyame has quickly risen in the ranks. He has finished first and third at the Canadian Nationals, won two silver medals in deadlift at the world championships, and briefly held the International Powerlifting Federation deadlift world record in 2019.

“Kind of a rollercoaster, because the guy from Sweden actually re-broke my world record in the same competition. So I went from this huge high, to sitting back stage watching him pull to break my world record,” Hotsonyame said.

Hotsonyame also balances a full time job, a marriage that’s just a few weeks old and relentless commitment to fitness.

“On average it will be four times a week, and the sessions will be long. I’ll be training anywhere from three to four hours a day,” Hotsonyame said.

“He’s one of those people where when he sets his mind to something, he usually achieves it,” Jason Tremblay, Hotsonyame’s powerlifting coach said.

But his commitment and drive has helped him be considered one of the best lifters in the country.

“Kafui is the number one ranked powerlifter of all time in Canada. He’s a special talent,” Lapadat said.

Despite not making the Canadian team for the world championships this year, he has his eyes set on making the cut for the national team for next year’s world championships, and qualifying for the 2025 world games.

“We’re clear on our goal, is to podium at a world championship. We haven’t seen the best of him yet,” Tremblay said.

“He’s 29. Powerlifting, it’s a sport, it’s not based on reflexes, it’s not based on endurance, it’s based on strength. Strength lasts forever. Some of these people peak at 35, Kafui is still a baby, who knows what the future is going to be,” Lapadat said.