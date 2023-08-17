'The sky could be the limit': Guelph powerlifter continues to break records

Kafui Hotsonyame working out at World Gym in Guelph on August 17, 2023 (CTV News/Colton Wiens) Kafui Hotsonyame working out at World Gym in Guelph on August 17, 2023 (CTV News/Colton Wiens)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver