KITCHENER -- Waterloo’s Busker Carnival is the latest in a series of COVID-19 cancellations throughout the region, but organizers say that the event will still go on, just in a different way.

Officials say that holding an in-person event just isn’t possible this summer, with the physical distancing measures required during the pandemic.

“This situation not only affects those buskers who’d been scheduled to entertain here in the Waterloo Region, but takes a massive toll on the livelihood of buskers around the world,” a news release reads in part.

The spirit of the three-day festival, which was set to take place Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, will still go on in a series of live online performances.

Viewers can head to the World Buskers United website on May 30 and 31 for a full 24 hours of live-streamed performances from buskers from around the world.

This will be the first time since 1989 that there will be no Busker Carnival in Waterloo.

Officials say that next year’s event is already being planned to take place on August 26 to August 29.