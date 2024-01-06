The Ring’s Wedding Expo stops in Kitchener for the weekend

KITCHENER
    The Ring’s KW Wedding Expo kicked off Saturday and is the perfect place for anyone planning to tie the knot.

    Organizers say the two-day event at Bingemans has everything to do, before saying ‘I do’.

    “It’s really just the most fun you’re going to have in-person wedding planning,” said Anne Warren, director of operations for The Ring’s Wedding Expo.

    There are over one hundred vendors featuring fashion, catering, and venue options.

    “I usually ask what kind of packages are available,” said soon-to-be bride Erika Morton. “I’m doing a home wedding in my backyard, so I ask if they’ve done that before.”

    With the expo expecting to bring in 1,500 people throughout the weekend, vendors are highlighting some of the top wedding trends heading into 2024 – including colour in dresses, photo booths and espresso martinis.

    The event also offers prizes and giveaways, including a trip for two to Mexico.

    Though for many love birds, a good deal is what’s drawing them in.

    “That’s why I actually really like coming to events like this, because they often offer you deals if you make that deal today,” said Morton.

    “We do have vendors that range in price depending on what your budget is,” explained Warren. “From a modest to a big budget, really it’s up to you what you’re going to spend."

    The expo continues Sunday at the Bingemans Conference Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    “Hopefully you only get one. It’s with the person that you want to spend the rest of your life with and it’s when everyone gets together and everyone’s there to celebrate you,” said Morton.

