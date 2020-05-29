KITCHENER -- The photogenic moth taking the internet by storm is a familiar sight in Guelph, Ont.

Social media users have recently taken a shining to a beautiful moth online, which can also be spotted in person at the University of Guelph Arboretum.

The Rosy Maple Moth is a pink and yellow insect that has been catching the eye of Twitter users with its distinct appearance.

Rebecca Lavoie, the digital director for New Hampshire Public Radio, last week posted a photo of the insect that has garnered over 550,000 likes and more than 80,000 retweets.

This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK pic.twitter.com/frBXkvav3d — Rebecca Lavoie (@reblavoie) May 21, 2020

“This moth exists in nature and it’s ON MY DECK,” she wrote in the tweet.

While social media might just be catching on to the winged creature, insect aficionadas have long-known about the colourful moths.

“We’ve known how beautiful this species is since forever,” says Chris Earley, an interpretive biologist and education coordinator at the U of G Arboretum in a news release.

Rosy Maple Moths, scientifically known as Dryocampa rubicunda, are just one of the over 800 species of moths can be seen at the Arboretum.

The university says that the grounds surrounding the Arboretum are open for walkthrough access only, but there is no vehicle traffic or parking currently allowed.

Earley says he hasn’t seen a Rosy Maple yet this year, but with the recent high temperatures, he expects to spot one soon.