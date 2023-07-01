'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.

Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener, Ont. for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.

A showcase of grit, power and technique, the event saw competitors chop wood in seconds and slice through logs like butter.

Event producer Andre Kitt calls it “the original extreme sport.”

Athletes saw through logs at the Stihl Timbersports Championships in Kitchener on July 1, 2023. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

The national competition attracts the best Timbersports athletes in the country. This year’s event took place at Bingeman’s in Kitchener. Competition categories include underhand chop, hot saw, stock chop and others.

“If you want to be good at this sport you need really good technique and you need strength,” defending rookie champion Thian Carman said.

Defending rookie champion Thian Carman appears during an interview with CTV News. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

“This is probably the biggest show in Canada. There’s some really good athletes here today. It was a close race last year and these boys have been training so it’s anybody’s game.”

The Canada Trophy and the Rookie Championship were both held on Canada Day, pitting the top pro Canadians against each other, as well as the next generation of talent.

The underhand chop discipline replicates the practice of cutting up a felled tree. Athletes stand on top while chopping through the block from both sides. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

“[It’s] pretty impressive how fast they can cut the wood and chop it,” spectator Chris Burke said.

Both pro and rookie winners will head to Germany to represent Canada at the Timbersports World Trophy in November.

The competition is a mix of power, skill, stamina and sawdust. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Spectators take in the competition at Bingeman's. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Standing for the national anthem. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)