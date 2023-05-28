'The old school ones': Volkswagen show returns to St. Jacobs

It was beetles galore in St. Jacobs, but the village didn't have a pest problem.

The second annual Air-Cooled Volkswagen Car Show was held Sunday at the Waterloo Rod and Gun Club.

More than 50 vintage VW's of all makes and models were lined up for attendees to enjoy.

Organizers say they wanted to create a space where beetle owners could bring their bugs and socialize.

"The intent is air-cooled Volkswagens, so that's pretty much anything that's 1979 and older," said organizer Matthew Murdock. "If someone with a newer vehicle wants to bring their car, by all means they can bring it as well, but the intent is the air-cooled Volkswagen, the old school ones."

Drivers had the chance to have their beetles detailed on site.

There was also a barbecue with a portion of the proceeds going back to the rod and gun club, with the rest of the money being put aside to pay for next year's event.