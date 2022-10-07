The Oktoberfest keg has been tapped

The sounds, sights and smells of Oktoberfest were spread across downtown Kitchener Friday morning as the official Oktoberfest keg tapping was underway.

On Friday at noon, the official keg tapping for this year’s 54th annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest was held as crowds were welcomed back.

K-W Oktoberfest officials say this day has been a long time coming and are happy to have locals and visitors gather and watch the beer flow.

CTV News spoke to a couple who travelled from Missouri who drove 14 hours for the festivities, and said they’re happy to be back and celebrating Oktoberfest like they did years before.

“Wander around and see the people and enjoy the crowd and event, looking forward to the keg tap and the music and the dancing and just a really fun event,” said Ray and Marilyn Heidbrink, from Missouri.

Another Oktoberfest tradition, the Thanksgiving parade is set for Oct. 10 beginning at 8 a.m.

CTV Kitchener will air the parade live.