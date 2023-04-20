'The most loving dog': Devastated Waterford couple describes the day their dog died after ingesting poison

A Waterford couple is mourning the death of their beloved pet dog, Bain, who died after police say he ingested “a large amount of poison.”

His owners described Bain as a loving two-year-old French mastiff.

“Probably the most loving dog I’ve ever owned in my whole entire life,” said owner Cris Williams.

His owners said he was also very friendly and willing to go up to strangers because he loved the attention and affection.

“A part of his nature that I love so much was also part of the reason for his demise, unfortunately,” said owner Kate Killeen, who is devastated after Bain died in March.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed they are investigating Bain’s death.

#OPP investigate animal cruelty complaint in #Waterford after 2 y/o "Bain" a French Mastiff was poisoned and pronounced dead at the veterinary hospital. Police seeking public assistance! Anyone with info, call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/2HbF7eZ8ET — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 13, 2023

“As a result of further tests conducted by the hospital, the OPP have just been informed that the animal had ingested a large amount of poison,” said Constable Ed Sanchuck in a twitter video. “I spoke to the owner of Bain, and the owner is still visibly upset, physically upset with what’s happened to their family pet.”

The couple has two other dogs and said they believe Bain ingested something in their yard – where they always let the dogs play.

They’re worried it could have been given to Bain maliciously.

“We ended up seeing some evidence of somebody trying to access the back of our property through somebody else’s yard,” said Killeen.

OPP is seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the poisoning of Bain, a two-year old French Mastiff. (Twitter: @OPP_WR)

BAIN’S DEATH

On March 16, the couple said they knew something was wrong as soon as Bain woke up – panting, lethargic and off balance.

“I went to open his mouth because I realized it was so dry all of a sudden. I was trying to put water in it. I could see the blood. I screamed for my husband,” Killeen said.

The couple rushed Bain to the vet.

“I was not giving up. I gave my dog CPR. I breathed in his blood,” Williams said, choking back tears.

They did everything they could to save him.

“We got him to the table. We laid him down, and I just started screaming. Please help him – but it was already too late,” he said. “He looked at me, and then he was gone. His eyes glazed over. His lungs stopped working.”

Bain’s owners hope this is a lesson to others – to be vigilant with their pets.

“Always gotta unfortunately keep your guard up in some respect because you never really know what somebody else's intentions really are,” Killeen said.

“It's not going to bring my dog back. But if could save someone else’s dog,” Williams said.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Meantime, OPP said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“If anyone has any information in the Waterford area, knows of someone that may have spoken about this, has any information surrounding this investigation at all, we’re asking that they have the courage to pick up that phone, contact police or crime stoppers,” said Sanchuck.