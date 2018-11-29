

CTV Kitchener





The last LRT trains are on their way to the Waterloo Region.

Bombardier says those trains left Kingston early on Wednesday morning and will arrive in Waterloo within a week.

The region says it is still targeting the spring of 2019 as the start date for the transit service and the delivery will not impact that.

Bombardier is confident in having 14 cars retrofitted by year’s end and are even sending more employees to Waterloo to equip the remaining trains.

“We have over 100 employees in Ontario who are working around the clock to meet this deadline,” says Jade St-Jean, a spokeperson for Bombardier Transportation.

Thomas Schmidt, the Commissioner of Transportation and Environmental Services at the Region of Waterloo, isn’t as confident.

“We don’t have any vehicles at a preliminary acceptance level. There’s only five or six weeks left in this year so I think it is going to be difficult to meet that requirement,” he says.

The region says it will seek to recover any additional costs incurred as a result of the delays in delivery from Bombardier.

With reporting from Leighanne Evans