GUELPH -- The only sign that a gnome used to stand on the porch of a Guelph family’s home before it was stolen is the outlines of its feet.

The Buchanan’s decorative gnome statue was taken on Aug. 6 and it’s been missing ever since.

A security camera above the door of the house captured the thief in the act while the family was out of town.

For Jennifer Buchanan, it means far more to her than just a three-foot-tall statue.

“It was the last gift I got from my mom that she bought me before she passed away,” Buchanan said.

And while the gnome might be small in stature, its place in the family is larger than life.

“Every day it was acknowledged in some way so that makes it feel like part of our family. It’s like having a member taken away almost,” she adds.

The gnome was originally given by Jennifer’s mother as a gag gift. But it soon became an actual part of the family as it was used in practical jokes, dressed up and was there for many major milestones.

The gnome even had its fair share of injuries but was nursed back to good health thanks to The Gnome Doctor in Guelph.

Jennifer’s kids also desperately want their gnome back.

“They thought he was Santa Claus. Now that it’s gone, they ask me where Santa is. They stop in the spot where the statue was,” Buchanan says.

She posted on Facebook offering a $200 reward for the return of the statue. That price was originally set at $100 but after a friend learned the gnome was missing and had not been found yet, they decided to pitch in.

Guelph police are also involved in the search for the gnome, as well as the suspect.

“We want all crimes to be solved but certainly this means something to the family and we’re hoping someone will know the whereabouts of it, and who took it, and help get it back,” said Scott Tracey, media relations coordinator for the Guelph Police Service.

Police have described the suspect as between 5'9 and six feet tall, with a slim build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a blue hoodie with dark pants and a dark mask.

This isn’t the first time Guelph police have seen gnomes in the city stolen. A string of gnome thefts happened in 2015. Ultimately, the suspect was caught.

“We’re confident he’s not the person who is responsible this time around,” said Tracey.

The Buchanan family is hoping the person who stole their gnome is caught this time as well, and they remain optimistic their missing family member will make its way back.

But as each day passes and the outline of the gnome’s feet stands empty it gets harder for Jennifer. It’s a lingering reminder of something missing, which won’t go away until her gnome comes home.