

CTV Kitchener





The international Plowing Match and Rural Expo is set to begin on Sept. 18 in Chatham-Kent on Pain Court.

Organizers are hosting an information session on Thursday starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Sons of Kent Brewing Company.

The group is scheduled to receive the largest single donation to the event.

The match and expo spans five days and a total of 80 thousand people are expected take part in the festivities.

The event will showcase the municipality’s agriculture, business, and tourism activities.