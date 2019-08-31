

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge native living in Florida and a travel agent in Kitchener are both getting ready for a powerful force of weather.

Hurricane Dorian has been classified as a high-end category four storm.

It is expected to hit the Bahamas before it shifts to the Carolinas. Florida residents are also being told to brace for possible impacts.

“They’re saying it should hit this area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning,” said Cambridge native John Clare, who now resides in Daytona Beach Shores.

Clare says his area may be evacuated on Monday, but until then he plans to stay put to take care of the property he manages.

“We have 198 units there,” he said. “So I want to make sure everything is going good.”

Clare adds that he’s lived in Florida for two decades and witnessed six storms.

“Hurricane Matthew turned just before it hit Daytona,” he said. “So it wasn’t as bad. We lost a couple roofs in the building.”

Mike Kendall of Kitchener’s Pan Express Travel says Dorian could not be more poorly timed for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

“In the U.S. alone airlines would have carried something like 20 million passengers,” he said.

Clients of Kendall’s were having a hard time coming back home to Waterloo Region on Friday.

“There were about 10 different flights leaving for Miami just to come to the Toronto or New York area,” said Kendall. “But there was no seat available, not even business class.”

The agent adds that airlines are being cooperative in anticipation of the tropical storm and allowing people to change their reservations without paying any change or additional fees.

“I’m sure we’re going to get the wind and we’re going to get the rain,” said Clare.

Kendall says Dorian is coming about a month earlier than when usual hurricane season peaks.

One of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. came on Labour Day back in 1935 along Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was blamed for more than 400 deaths.