KITCHENER -- A Brantford family is fighting for provincial coverage for a drug now approved by Health Canada, which is said to help people living with cystic fibrosis.

The Weil family is hoping to help 21-month old Emme, who was diagnosed with the genetic disorder at 12 days old. The disease mainly affects the lungs and digestive system.

Emme is currently taking several drugs to help release some of the thick mucus in her lungs.

Health Canada recently approved a drug called Orkambi, which could help fix the mutated gene that causes the disease.

But it costs up to $250,000 a year out of pocket.

“There are at least 18 other countries that have approved these drugs for funding. They are covered by the country for their patients, and Canada hasn’t yet done that,” said Danielle Weil, Emme’s mother.

However, in a statement the Ministry of Health says in part "there was no evidence to suggest Orkambi improves a patient’s growth, cystic fibrosis symptoms or quality of life."

But Weil believes the drugs can stop the lungs from worsening.

“It’s the closest thing we have a to cure right now and it’s something I think the entire CF community in Canada is just hoping against hope that we could get because it could change so many things and so many lives,” said Weil.

The ministry says it will fund the drug only on a case by case basis for patients aged six to 17 with less than 20 per cent lung function and are rapidly declining. Roughly 43 hundred people in Canada have cystic fibrosis

Emme’s family says the disease typically has a life expectancy of 52 years.

“She's got a 50 per cent chance of making it that far. You know what you might only get 20, 25, maybe 30 years with her. I can’t even bare to think about that,” said Weil.