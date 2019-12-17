KITCHENER -- Cambridge City Coun. Donna Reid will not face a penalty for a comment about a local MPP that became the focus of an investigation by the city’s Integrity Commissioner.

In a lengthy report released to council on Tuesday night, Commissioner Heather Swartz concluded that Reid’s comments about MPP Belinda Karahalios, made in the context of a debate over a CTS (Consumption Treatment Site), violated council’s Code of Conduct.

However, Swartz found that the comment was “not a genuine or serious threat of harm” to the MPP, and also noted that the complainant’s actions “appear to have been motivated, at least in part, by a political difference of opinion.”

The investigation was launched after a person, identified in the report as a retired police officer, launched a complaint after overhearing Reid and a friend talking back in May, while he was sitting in an adjacent booth at a café.

According to the complainant, he overheard Reid’s friend remarking that Karahalios had said a CTS would come to Cambridge “over her dead body,” and that Reid replied with “then perhaps Belinda should die then.”

Swartz’s report states that Reid “could not recall her exact words, but did recall responding with a statement such as ‘more people will die [if we do not have a CTS site.]’”

It says that Reid “denied making the statement that the MPP ‘should die’, and indicated that such a statement would be ‘extreme’ and ‘contrary to [her] values.’”

Swartz noted that the investigation included examining surveillance video from the café which at times included “indistinct audio” that does “not provide audio evidence of the alleged conversation.”

Swartz ultimately found that the evidence is “consistent” that Reid “made a statement that included the word “die” and that it was likely “perhaps Belinda should die then.”

The report concludes that Reid’s comments were an error in judgment, and urged her to follow up and discuss them with Karahalios.

Reaction

Reid declined to comment on the findings on Tuesday night.

Her lawyer, Robert Deutschmann, spoke to council.

“It appears the complainant’s comment was made to create a public spectacle, to try and embarrass Ms. Reid,” Deutschmann said.

“Rather than go through all of this, why not speak to Ms. Reid about the alleged statement right then and there?"

There are no recommendations for a penalty.

The investigation cost taxpayers $17,825.31.

Findings About Complainant

Swartz concluded that “the complainant is found to have purposely placed himself in a café booth adjacent” to Reid, “who he recognized.”

She also concluded that “the complainant has an active interest in CTS sites and his subsequent actions appear to have been motivated, at least in part, by a political difference of opinion (with the MPP).

Swartz’s report notes that the complainant “stated his interest in the CTS issue is as a former police officer with knowledge of the drug culture. The evidence indicates that the complainant lives approximately 350 metres from 150 Main Street in Cambridge, the CTS site under consultation at the time of the incident.

He is also a member of the Management Committee of Cambridge Safe and Strong, which is opposed to a CTS site in Cambridge.