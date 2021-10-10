Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed

Waterloo -

For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.

However organizers have teamed up with CTV News Kitchener to create a special broadcast, looking back at the history of the parade.

It airs Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on CTV, and will also be available on CTV News Kitchener’s website.

There are also some significant closures and changes to regular service across the region on the holiday Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Oct. 11.

OPEN/CHANGES

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Monday

Region of Waterloo International Airport is open

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items - curbside collection will not be affected on Monday

CLOSED