The annual Thanksgiving parade needs about 300 volunteers to run successfully.

Marking the 50th anniversary, organizers wanted to put on the best show possible.

“We have 150,000 people that watch the parade on the street, another million that watch it nationwide. It’s an important piece to have everybody entertained,” said Erice Scheffler, chair of the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade.

Roles for young and old are still needed, including float drivers, marshals and sign carriers.

About 30 people are still needed to carry signs, a role usually filled by students in the seventh and eighth grades.

Those wanting to take part can do so by sending an email through the Oktoberfest website.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

It will run along Weber Street from Frederick Street to Bridgeport Road East.