Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 2.5 hours | Grilling time: 30-40 minutes| Special Equipment: 10-inch cast-iron skillet

Ingredients

4 tablespoon butter

Leftover turkey (roughly 2 cups)

½ white onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups left over roasted vegetables or peas and carrots

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups chicken broth

½ cup flour

¼ heavy cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ cup fresh parsley leaves

1 frozen prepared pie crust, thawed

1 egg, beaten

Instructions

1. In 10” cast-iron skillet, add 1 tablespoon butter and sauté onion and garlic until soft. Add vegetables, if vegetables are uncooked sauté for 5 minutes. Add the rest of the butter and let it melt. Once butter has melted, add flour and stir quickly to avoid lumps. Add broth, cream and parsley and bring to a boil. Add the cooked turkey and salt and pepper to taste.

2. Let the pot pie filling cool in in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours

3. Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (about 380°F to 400°F). MOM (Medium-OFF-Medium) method.

4. Once filling is cooled, lay out pie sheet on top and press down the edges along the skillet. Brush the crust with the egg, and cut slits on the sheets to release steam.

5. Place the skillet over indirect medium heat, close the lid, and continue to bake until the topping has achieved a golden-brown colour, 30 to 40 minutes. Keep the grill’s temperature as close to 400°F as possible.