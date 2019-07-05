Featured
‘THANKS!’ Impaired driver tip leads to arrest, fentanyl seizure
Police say they seized 19.2 grams of suspected fentanyl from an impaired driver. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 12:26PM EDT
Regional police are thanking a concerned citizen who called in an impaired driver.
Officers responded to the area of Queen’s Boulevard and Fischer-Hallman Road on Thursday afternoon.
They were able to find the driver, who was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle impaired by a drug.
His passenger was also arrested on some outstanding charges.
A search of the vehicle then turned up almost 20 grams of what police believed to be fentanyl, as well as $1,370 in cash.
The pair in the vehicle was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
"To the person who called: THANKS!" regional police said in a tweet on Friday morning.
Neither of the accused was named.