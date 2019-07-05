

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are thanking a concerned citizen who called in an impaired driver.

Officers responded to the area of Queen’s Boulevard and Fischer-Hallman Road on Thursday afternoon.

They were able to find the driver, who was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle impaired by a drug.

His passenger was also arrested on some outstanding charges.

A search of the vehicle then turned up almost 20 grams of what police believed to be fentanyl, as well as $1,370 in cash.

The pair in the vehicle was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"To the person who called: THANKS!" regional police said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Neither of the accused was named.