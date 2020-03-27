KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are doing their part to help spread cheer through the community.

They tweeted a couple of photos on Thursday showing officers helping seven-year-old Gabby celebrate her birthday.

The girl couldn't celebrate her birthday with friends because of physical distancing, but the officers didn't want her to spend it alone.

"We thank you Gabby," the tweet reads in part.

"We thank all kids who are taking #socialdistancing seriously."

The officers showed up with handmade signs and, from a safe distance, wished the girl a happy birthday.