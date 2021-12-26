Testing supplies low, isolate immediately if sick with COVID-19 symptoms: HPPH

KITCHENER -

Due to a shortage of COVID-19 tests, Huron County Public Health (HPPH) is advising residents who have any virus symptoms to go into isolation right away.

The health unit also cites the emerging Omicron variant, which they say accounts for over 90 per cent of all cases in Ontario, as a reason to quarantine immediately if symptomatic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell and taste.

Public Health says that they do not provide PCR or rapid antigen tests, supplies are currently limited, and because of the accelerated case numbers and vaccination efforts, they can't follow up with every positive case or close contact.

“The most important thing to do if you are ill is to stay home and isolate and tell everyone you live with to isolate,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health, in a news release. “If you have taken a test and received a positive result, you and your household must isolate. If you test positive, you may receive further instructions from public health.”

As of Dec. 24, HPHH is reporting 229 active cases of COVID-19.

Public Health adds that they will be making return calls on Monday and Thursday to book vaccination appointments. Their telephone booking line will be closed until Tuesday, while online booking will resume on Saturday.