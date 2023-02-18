Tent and property damaged in early-morning Kitchener fire

The Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning in the Victoria Street North and Weber Street West area of Kitchener.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), emergency services responded to the fire around 4:25 a.m., after receiving multiple reports.

Police said the fire was extinguished, but a tent and some surrounding property were damaged as a result of the fire.

There were no physical injuries and police added the fire is not considered suspicious.