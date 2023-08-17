Tenants of Guelph apartment fear homelessness as eviction date approaches
Tenants of 90 Carden Street in Guelph are worried they may become homeless as their September eviction date approaches.
Tenants of Stationview Apartments say they began receiving eviction notices and buyouts when the building was sold to a new owner earlier this summer.
“I don't know what we're going to do. I don't want to move to a hotel and get rid of our dog. I don't want our family to be split up,” said Lettie Jones, a tenant of 90 Carden St.
“Unless somebody has a home they want to rent to us. We have no more options.”
Jones currently pays roughly $800 for a two-bedroom apartment and has not found a new place that she can afford.
“Everywhere else has been minimum $2,400 plus utilities. If you get $1,700 on disability in a month, how are you going to pay that?” she said.
Jones says she has been on the centralized wait list for housing for seven years and was told recently she has another three years left.
Long-time resident Beverley St. Laurent is also struggling to find a new place to live.
“All I’m asking for is a home. I’m 60 years old. I’m a senior. Out of the whole city of Guelph, you tell me there’s not one, one-bedroom for a senior. I have a problem with that,” said Laurent.
Lettie Jones and Beverley St.Laurent, long time tenants of 90 Carden Street, who say they're fearing homelessness after their upcoming eviction date. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 16, 2023)
Rent ranges between $750-$950 for one to two bedroom units at Stationview Apartments, making the building one of the most affordable in the region.
“The building has 50 units in total. Not everyone has secured a new place to live. As of this week, we believe there are 22 people living in these units,” said Lori Richer, Housing Stability Manager for the County of Wellington.
“Our community has lost quite a few affordable rental units and this loss is very concerning especially with a housing crisis. The solution to maintaining a stock of affordable housing options, is through the development of more non-profit, co-op or government funded affordable housing options and will require investment from all levels of government.”
Local organizations like Hope House Guelph is offering their services to residents in need.
“We're here for you. We have a lot of experience and we offer a lot of help in ways that you might not be aware,” said Gillian Cornell, Programs Director of Hope House.
Hope House offers a range of services, including a food market, system navigation, health and counselling.
On Thursday, the Legal Clinic of Guelph and Wellington County will be hosting a mobile law van on Carden Street to provide residents with free legal advice.
A flyer for a law van offering free legal help. (Sijia Liu/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 16, 2023)
“Things might be different from one tenant to another. But generally what I can say is that there is a process under the Residential Tenancies Act to evict a tenant from a rental unit,” said Britney Rodgers, Paralegal at the Legal Clinic of Guelph and Wellington County.
Wellington County says they believe the new owners plan to “renovate the space and continue to offer private market rental units.”
CTV News has reached out to the new owners which are listed as a numbered company but have not received a response.
