KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged after allegedly duping 10 people with an online puppy scam.

According to a news release, the victims responded to an online ad for French bulldog puppies between April 3 and April 5.

In most cases, police say, the victims were given a number to talk to the seller and get photos of the puppies. The prospective buyers were asked to send an e-transfer to secure a puppy.

When the buyer asked to see the puppies, police say the seller allegedly said that no viewings were allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The victims transferred money but never received a puppy.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence and charged a woman with several fraud-related offences.

Officials are reminding the public to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of a scam. Those include confirming the legitimacy of the ad before sending money and seeing the animal before putting down a deposit.