Ten people scammed by fake online bulldog puppy scam: police
A French bulldog puppy seen in this undated photo. (Freestocks.org / Pexels)
KITCHENER -- A 24-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged after allegedly duping 10 people with an online puppy scam.
According to a news release, the victims responded to an online ad for French bulldog puppies between April 3 and April 5.
In most cases, police say, the victims were given a number to talk to the seller and get photos of the puppies. The prospective buyers were asked to send an e-transfer to secure a puppy.
When the buyer asked to see the puppies, police say the seller allegedly said that no viewings were allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The victims transferred money but never received a puppy.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a Cambridge residence and charged a woman with several fraud-related offences.
Officials are reminding the public to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of a scam. Those include confirming the legitimacy of the ad before sending money and seeing the animal before putting down a deposit.