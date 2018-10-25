

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP say ten people have been taken to hospital after a five vehicle crash in Norfolk County Thursday morning.

Police say the collision occurred around 6:56 a.m. on Highway 24 and Norfolk County Road 19 East.

Upon investigation officers say it appears a vehicle was travelling southbound preparing to turn onto Norfolk County Road 19 East, when they were rear-ended causing a chain reaction crash.

Officers say five vehicles were involved including two large flatbed trucks, two pickup trucks, and a motor vehicle.

One person was airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital and nine others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Highway 24 between Windham Road 3 and Norfolk County Road 19 East will remained closed until at least 8 p.m. for further investigation.