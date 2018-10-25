Featured
Ten people hospitalized after five-vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Norfolk County OPP say ten people have been taken to hospital after a five vehicle crash in Norfolk County Thursday morning.
Police say the collision occurred around 6:56 a.m. on Highway 24 and Norfolk County Road 19 East.
Upon investigation officers say it appears a vehicle was travelling southbound preparing to turn onto Norfolk County Road 19 East, when they were rear-ended causing a chain reaction crash.
Officers say five vehicles were involved including two large flatbed trucks, two pickup trucks, and a motor vehicle.
One person was airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital and nine others suffered varying degrees of injuries.
Highway 24 between Windham Road 3 and Norfolk County Road 19 East will remained closed until at least 8 p.m. for further investigation.
#Hwy24 in #Norfolk between Windham Rd 3 and Norfolk Rd 19 West will be closed for the next 10 hours for investigation. 10 people taken to hospital. One passenger air lifted with life threatening injuries. #NorfolkOPP continue to investigate. ^es. pic.twitter.com/kZiZ2isMlM— OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 25, 2018