

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have arrested 10 people on child porn charges.

A total of 12 search warrants were executed as part of an ongoing investigation, called Project Flight.

They happened at residences and vehicles in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, New Hamburg, Elmira and St. Jacobs, a police report said.

Multiple police services from across southwestern Ontario were involved.

As a result of the warrants, three firearms, several electronic devices and illegal drugs were seized.

The 10 people arrested were between the ages of 19 and 63.

They faced charges including possession, making available and accessing child pornography.

Two males have also been charged with drug-related offences.

Police said further charges were expected as the investigation continued.

Any young people associated with the accused are being assisted by regional police and Family and Children’s Services to ensure their wellness.

Police did not release any names or further details about the people charged.