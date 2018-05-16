

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman’s pet potbellied pig will be able to stay in her apartment for a little while longer.

Tracy Baker has owned Snowflake for two years and was recently investigated by the city’s animal control division following a complaint.

She says she keeps the animal as a form of stress relief and her building has never had a problem with the 120-pound pig.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday Baker presented her case to council.

Council has decided to suspend the animal control bylaw until 2019.

In that time they plan to review the laws and examine the approaches other cities have taken on the matter.