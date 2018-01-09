

CTV Kitchener





With Waterloo Region’s emergency shelters seeing more people than they have room for this winter, a downtown Kitchener church is being opened up as a temporary overnight sanctuary.

St. Matthews Lutheran Church at Benton and Charles streets will be used for overflow from the shelter system from Jan. 15 until April 30. It will have space for up to 70 adults.

Churches were regularly used as overnight winter shelters in the region until 2014, when the region streamlined its shelter service and churches decided not to continue with their Out of the Cold program.

Since then, any people turned away from shelters have been put up in motels.

Regional housing officials say the use of motel rooms is too expensive for a “significant and constant increase” in the number of people looking for space in shelters, which has been the case since November.

The overflow space at the church will be operated by House of Friendship at an approximately cost to the region of $85,000. The cost of maintaining the current level of motel bookings until April 30 is pegged at $200,000.