    • Temporary ER closure called off in town of St. Marys

    St. Marys Memorial Hospital is pictured on Nov. 16, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) St. Marys Memorial Hospital is pictured on Nov. 16, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
    A temporary closure of the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, has been called off.

    The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance announced Tuesday that due to a staffing shortage, the ER would shut its doors at 9 p.m. and wouldn’t reopen again until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

    Less than an hour later, they said the closure wouldn’t be necessary.

    “We thank our team members for stepping up to ensure that emergency services are not interrupted,” the HPHA added in the media release.

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

