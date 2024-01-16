Temporary ER closure called off in town of St. Marys
A temporary closure of the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, has been called off.
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance announced Tuesday that due to a staffing shortage, the ER would shut its doors at 9 p.m. and wouldn’t reopen again until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Less than an hour later, they said the closure wouldn’t be necessary.
“We thank our team members for stepping up to ensure that emergency services are not interrupted,” the HPHA added in the media release.
