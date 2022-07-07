Temporary emergency room closures announced in Clinton, Seaforth and St. Marys

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has announced more temporary emergency room closures as hospitals across the province grapple with staffing shortages.

The most recently announced round of closures and reduced hours affect hospitals in the communities of Clinton, Seaforth and St. Marys.

It comes just a day after temporary closures were also announced in Wingham and Listowel.

In a media release, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said increased demands in the healthcare system, exacerbated by the pandemic, are leading increased staff vacancies.

“We acknowledge concern regarding the temporary reduction in services at three of our four Emergency Departments,” Mary Cardinal, with the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said in the release. “These are not isolated incidents and hospitals across the province are experiencing the same challenges.”

Here are the planned closures and reductions of hours:

St. Marys Memorial Hospital

July 8 – The Emergency Department will close at 5 p.m.

Regular hours of operation (24/7) will resume on July 9, 2022 at 7 a.m.

Clinton Public Hospital

July 11 – The Emergency Department will be closed.

July 12 – The Emergency Department be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Regular reduced hours of operation (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will resume on July 13, 2022 at 8 a.m.

Seaforth Community Hospital

July 12 – The Emergency Department will close at 5 p.m.

July 13 – The Emergency Department be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 14 – The Emergency Department be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular hours of operation (24/7) will resume on July 15, 2022 at 7 a.m.

Anyone requiring emergency medical attention should call 9-1-1, the health care alliance said. Paramedics will re-route to the nearest available emergency department.

The closest emergency departments are:

St. Marys Memorial Hospital

Stratford - HPHA – Stratford General Hospital

London – LHSC – University Hospital or Victoria Hospital

Ingersoll – Alexandra Hospital

Clinton Public Hospital

Seaforth - HPHA – Seaforth Community Hospital

Goderich – Alexandra Marine & General Hospital

Exeter – South Huron Hospital

Wingham – LWHA – Wingham & District Hospital

Seaforth Community Hospital