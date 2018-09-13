Featured
Temporary closure of 401 near Cambridge
Construction work on the Franklin Bridge near Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:36AM EDT
A planned closure of Highway 401 near Cambridge will start Monday.
Franklin Bridge, which is currently undergoing construction, needs new support beams.
That work was supposed to start Wednesday but has been pushed back to September 17.
The highway will be closed for four nights between Townline and Hespeler Road.
A detour will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.