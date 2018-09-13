

CTV Kitchener





A planned closure of Highway 401 near Cambridge will start Monday.

Franklin Bridge, which is currently undergoing construction, needs new support beams.

That work was supposed to start Wednesday but has been pushed back to September 17.

The highway will be closed for four nights between Townline and Hespeler Road.

A detour will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.