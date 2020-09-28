KITCHENER -- After a mild weekend in Southern Ontario, temperatures are going to drop drastically by the end of the work-week.

The temperature Saturday at the Waterloo Region International Airport climbed to 26.9 C, which came fairly close to breaking a daily temperature record of 29.4C set back in 1920. The seasonal high for this time of year is 17 C with a low of 6 C.

Temperatures Monday remained mild ahead of a cold front, although gusty with a southwest wind.

The cold front is expected to pass through Monday evening and overnight bringing the chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms.

Near seasonal temperatures return Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of a shower.

Another round of showers Wednesday with a strong southwest wind.

As a trough in the jet stream digs in, values will be chilly to start the month of October.

Although the unsettled weather remains in the long range, it has been over two weeks (Sept. 13) since rain was recorded at the Waterloo Region Int’l Airport.

Here is the seven day forecast: