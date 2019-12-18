KITCHENER -- It was a relatively mild start to the week, but temperatures were set to plummet to one of the lowest of the season on Wednesday.

Environment Canada forecasted temperatures to drop to -16 C, but the wind chill overnight could make that feel like -25 C.

Those temperatures were expected to last through the morning hours on Thursday, sticking at around -22 C with the wind chill.

Northwest winds blowing up to 50 km/h were also in the forecast, leading to risks of snow squalls.

A weather advisory was put out across the region, while snow squall warnings were in effect for regions near Waterloo, including the counties of Wellington, Perth and Huron.

Blowing snow and limited visibility had already contributed to a number of crashes around the region: between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, regional police say they had received 34 reports of collisions.

Since drivers have up to 48 hours to report crashes, police say that those numbers could still fluctuate.

Further north, a serious crash on Highway 6 just north of Arthur sent two drivers to hospital with serious injuries.

Provincial police said that there was blowing snow and limited visibility in the area.

They're asking drivers to slow down and drive according to road conditions, especially when there's snow and ice.