KITCHENER -- Mild temperatures continued Friday with values climbing into the teens and a gusty southwest wind.

By 1 p.m. Friday afternoon the temperature in Windsor and Sarnia had climbed to 17.6 degrees Celsius, making both cities the hot spot across the country. In Waterloo Region the temperature hit 16.2 C at that time.

A seasonal average daytime high for KW is about 4 C with a low of -3.

A cold front passes through late Friday, bringing a chill back into the air. Winds will switch from southwest to northwest by Saturday morning. Lake-effect snow is possible in areas closer to Georgian Bay and Lake Huron Friday night and Saturday morning, although likely minimal.

Cloudy periods are forecast for Saturday to start the weekend with brisk temperatures near if not below seasonal. The daytime high for Waterloo Region is about 4 C Saturday.

For some communities in southwestern Ontario, the next low could bring the first widespread snow event of the season that is caused by system snow opposed to lake-effect, although forecast models are not completely in agreement about the track and timing of this system.

Periods of snow are expected Sunday as the system ushers in from the southwest. A transition to mixed precipitation or rain is possible for some communities as our temperatures hovers near the freezing mark.