KITCHENER -- Many people in southern Ontario reported the first flakes of the season on Tuesday, while others saw the precipitation fall as showers.

Flurries were spotted in communities such as Elmira, Listowel and Elora, although there was no accumulation locally.

For parts of southern Ontario, Tuesday’s flurries weren’t the first of the season, particularly those in the higher elevations toward Grey Highlands and the Blue Mountains, and they won’t be the last.

Remnant moisture from Hurricane Zeta is expected to stay state-side for the most part as the system moves toward the lower Great Lakes.

It's expected to bring increased cloud cover Thursday and the chance of showers for southern Ontario, especially for areas to the south, closer to Lake Erie and the Niagara Region. A slight change in track of the system or timing could mean the difference between showers or flurries.

Temperatures will fall on Thursday night and Friday, with some of the coldest temperatures we have seen since spring. Daytime highs Friday will hover just above the freezing mark, with overnight lows several degrees below-seasonal.

Wet flurries for some regions will come to an end in the morning, with sunshine throughout the afternoon.

At this point in time, Waterloo Region’s overnight low Friday is expected to be around -7 degrees Celsius. The record to break on Oct. 30 is -7.8 C, a mark set in 1928.

A seasonal daytime high for Waterloo Region is 10 C, with a low of 1 C.

Great conditions for Halloween

Although Halloween will look a bit different this year for many families, the weather conditions will be great for backyard scavenger hunts or whichever way you may be getting in the spirit.

Mainly sunny conditions are expected in the afternoon, and temperatures are expected to be near-seasonal.

Clouds and showers will return on Sunday and as a cold front passes and temperatures drop early next week, precipitation will likely fall as snow.

A gusty northwest wind is forecast behind the front, with chilly temperatures and warm waters. Lake-effect snow is expected as a result.

Accumulating snow is possible Monday, especially for areas in the traditional snow-belt regions. This is still a few days away and will be something to watch in the long range.