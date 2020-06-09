KITCHENER -- Heat warnings are in place in Southwestern Ontario as temperatures climb to the low 30s on Tuesday, with humidex values reaching the mid-to-upper 30s.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures through Wednesday could easily reach 30 to 34 C across Southern Ontario.

A hot and humid tropical air mass has moved in and our overnight lows will be in the low 20s overnight, providing little to no relief from the heat.

Sunny skies will continue Tuesday with a UV Index of 12, or "extreme."

Humidex values Wednesday can be expected even higher, approaching 40 C.

A cold front will bring an end to the heat event, but it will spark showers and thunderstorms.

A fresher air mass returns Wednesday night and daytime highs by the weekend are forecast to be between five to 10 degrees below seasonal.

A seasonal daytime high for Waterloo Region is about 23 C, while the average low is near 11 C.