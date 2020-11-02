KITCHENER -- Halloween decorations were coated in a blanket of snow as many in southern Ontario were greeted with lake-effect snow squalls to kick off the month of November.

Strong winds caused flooding and damage for some lakeside communities too as northwest winds picked up Sunday.

The conditions prompted snow squall watches and warnings for a variety of communities, with poor visibility and road conditions reported.

It was a chilly start to the work-week but temperatures are on the rise and any snow on the ground disappeared quickly. Values will climb into the teens by Wednesday under sunshine.

Temperatures by the weekend could hit the 20-degree mark, as seen in the long-term forecast.