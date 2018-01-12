

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for part of the region and surrounding areas.

The statement, issued before 5 a.m. on Friday, warned of potential icy conditions later in the morning and afternoon.

Areas including Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo are all affected.

“Rain and patches of dense fog will continue to affect the area early this morning. The rain is forecast to change to snow by midday as temperatures plummet with the passage of a cold front,” Environment Canada said on its website. “There may also be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow.”

Only a few centimeters of snow are expected to fall as it tapers off behind the cold front.



A flash freeze warning is also in effect for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

"Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops," Environment Canada said on its site.

The agency is advising people take extra care when walking or driving on highways, roads, walkways and parking lots as they could become icy and slippery.



Buses have been cancelled in some areas.



For a full list of bus cancellations and school closures head to our Storm Watch page.