Waterloo Region appears to have broken its Feb. 20 temperature record while most people were still asleep.

Heading into Tuesday, the warmest temperature ever recorded locally was the 10.2 C seen on the unseasonably warm day of Feb. 20, 1994.

At the Region of Waterloo International Airport, temperatures hit 10.5 C by 5 a.m. Tuesday. They continued to climb for a few hours, topping out at 11.9 C at 8 a.m. before climbing down slightly.

Based on forecasts, temperatures were expected to reverse again in the afternoon, likely heating things up well past 11.9 C.

Temperatures were then expected to see a significant slide, declining through the day Wednesday and falling to -6 C by Wednesday night.