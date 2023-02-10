Teeswater resident facing historical sex assault charges

A Teeswater resident has been charged with sexual exploitation as a result of an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Andrea Wegg, 47, is currently being held for a bail hearing.

OPP say the alleged assaults occurred in the early 2000’s.

They also believe there may be additional victims.

OPP say anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sexual assault victims can also reach out to Victim Services of Middlesex London for support at 519-661-5636.