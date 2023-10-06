Kitchener

    • Teens in ski masks rob teen trying to sell AirPods: Police

    Apple Airpods appear in a stock photo. (Dina Nasyrova/Pexels) Apple Airpods appear in a stock photo. (Dina Nasyrova/Pexels)

    A Guelph 17-year-old has been arrested for robbery and four other teenage boys have agreed to participate in a diversion program after an incident at a west-end school Thursday evening.

    According to police, around 7:40 p.m., a teen who was selling Apple Airpods through an online marketplace went to meet with a buyer at the school.

    However, when he arrived, he was confronted by three teens wearing ski masks. The victim ran to a nearby house for help and was not physically hurt.

    A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle on Edinburgh Road North at Crimea Street. They searched the car and found ski masks, gloves and black sweaters.

    The 17-year-old who was driving was arrested and will appear in court next month. The four other boys in the car, ranging in age from 14 to 19, will participate in a diversion program instead of facing charges.

