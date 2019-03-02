Featured
Teens hospitalized, including 13-year-old driver, after crash in Oakville
A vehicle involved in a collision near North Service Road and Eight Line on Saturday morning is shown. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 2:49PM EST
Police say three teenage boys, including a 13-year-old driver, are in hospital after a collision in Oakville, Ont., early Saturday.
Halton regional police say an SUV lost control and crashed through a chain-link fence before it struck a concrete median around 4:45 a.m.
They say a 14-year-old male passenger is in critical condition and a 16-year-old male passenger is in serious but stable condition.
Police say the 13-year-old driver has minor injuries.
Det.-Const. Oliver Caves says the 13-year-old's parents own the vehicle, but police are still determining the relationship between him and the passengers.
Caves also says police are still investigating how and why the teens took the car for a ride.
Investigators believe the driver's inexperience, along with speed, were contributing factors in the crash.
Caves says no charges have been laid and they are still investigating the collision.