Teens hit with 16 charges after firearm, drugs seized in Cambridge

Two 18-year-olds are each facing 16 charges after police say officers seized a loaded firearm, counterfeit money, and several suspected drugs in Cambridge.

Police executed a search warrant in the area of Roseview Avenue on Tuesday.

It ended with them seizing the firearm, stolen identity documents, counterfeit currency, as well as suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, morphine, oxycodone, and cannabis.

Two Cambridge teens were arrested and are both facing 16 charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, identity fraud, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and unsafe storage of firearm.