A group of teenagers are embarking on a summertime road trip with a goal of making the world a better place.

The CSIV peace bus rolled into Waterloo Region on Monday where the group visited the Schneider Haus and the Mennonite Central Committee’s warehouse where they put together relief packs.

The goal of their trek is to give back to the community and lead by example.

The peace bus is a 39 day cross-Canada journey for youths ages 14-18.

Along the way, the bus stops in a number of communities where the teenagers volunteer, participate in team-building activities, and learn about Canada.

The bus makes two trips eastbound and westbound between Victoria and Halifax.