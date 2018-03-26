

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve arrested one person after several teens were confronted by a group of males in Waterloo.

Police say the three teenagers were walking on Glenforest Boulevard when they were approached by five people inside a vehicle.

Police say the suspects were brandishing knives when a fight broke out and one of the teens had his backpack stolen.

The suspects fled in the vehicle but police were able to track it down and arrest one man. The stolen items were also recovered.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.