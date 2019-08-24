

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A pair of teenagers have been arrested in relation to a robbery involving a firearm.

Stratford Police say two people were confronted by two males near the Avon River Friday night.

One of the teens reportedly pulled a black handgun from his front waistband and pressed it against the chest of one of the victims.

The accused males spit on the victims and demanded they empty their pockets. A cell phone and wallet were handed over.

Police were called to the scene and located two males fleeing the area.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto and 15-year-old male from Stratford were taken into custody and charged with multiple criminal offences.

It was determined that the accused teenagers and victims did not know each other.